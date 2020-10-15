 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan: show us the money

Business Insight 2 hours ago

Economists are positive over Ramaphosa’s plan to save the country’s economy, but question where the money will come from to reach his ambitious targets.

Ina Opperman
15 Oct 2020
05:55:19 PM
PREMIUM!
Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan: show us the money

President Cyril Ramaphosa shares a lighter moment with opposition leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: GCIS

Economists liked what President Cyril Ramaphosa said in parliament on Thursday about stopping corruption and doing business with government, but felt that he did not give enough deadlines and goals to reach. Nicky Weimar, chief economist at Nedbank, says the big question is how the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan will be financed. She also expressed concern about projects that have started already. “Where are these projects and what are they doing?” She thinks the most important and positive announcement is the fact that government employees and their families will not be allowed to do business with government...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Thuli’s corruption amnesty: How well would you do at the Zondo Commission?

Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m

Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020

South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.