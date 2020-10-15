Disregard for Covid-19 protocols could affect year-end matric exams

Disregard for Covid-19 protocols, behind the recent infection cluster outbreak that has led to 63 new pandemic cases being reported in Cape Town, with more than half of those infected being pupils, could affect year-end matric exams, according to Western Cape doctors. The outbreak, linked to a club in the Cape Town southern suburbs where the teenagers wore no masks and failed to observe social distancing, has been slammed by Western Cape premier Alan Winde, who has called on youth and business to play their part in staying safe. An infection cluster outbreak occurs when a group of people converging...

Disregard for Covid-19 protocols, behind the recent infection cluster outbreak that has led to 63 new pandemic cases being reported in Cape Town, with more than half of those infected being pupils, could affect year-end matric exams, according to Western Cape doctors.

The outbreak, linked to a club in the Cape Town southern suburbs where the teenagers wore no masks and failed to observe social distancing, has been slammed by Western Cape premier Alan Winde, who has called on youth and business to play their part in staying safe.

An infection cluster outbreak occurs when a group of people converging in one area – usually indoors, with less ventilation – is simultaneously infected by the disease. Winde, who maintained that lockdown regulations and safety protocols were breached, said a pattern had emerged around residents of a similar age.

Said Winde: “The people involved didn’t behave in a way that was needed to keep themselves and others safe, by either not wearing their masks properly, or at all, or by attending large gatherings where distancing and ventilation is difficult or even impossible.”

Shrugging off any perception of the province being hit by “a second wave” of the virus, he said the provincial government has instituted a probe into the club, with the SA Police Service and the Western Cape Liquor Authority being involved.

“We are extremely worried that this particular event is indicative of younger residents not adhering to the important behaviours we need to prevent a new spike of infections. It is one cluster that demonstrates the potential for a spread, which continues even while our hospitalisations and deaths stabilise,” said Winde.

Dr Karen van Kets, a general practitioner in the Cape Town southern suburbs and spokesperson of the Western Cape School Covid-19 Advice Group, said the province has over the past two weeks seen a 10% increase in positive cases across the board, affecting youth aged between 15 and 19 years. She warned that final matric exams could be affected.

“The fallout from this incident is huge,” said Van Kets. “For now, exams are a big issue because if the department of education does not allow an infected pupil or someone who is in a quarantine access to the classroom, it means they won’t write exams and matriculate, unless exams are deferred to next May or June.

“Young people should live in a safe way. If you walk in the forest or along the beach, you are not putting anyone at risk. If you adhere to the protocols, then you are not in close contact with people in an unprotected environment. Wearing a mask, keeping your distance, sanitising and washing your hands are key in public.

“Despite the country being in alert Level 1, the protocols are still in force But some people, as seen in the club incident, have become lax with the rules. Not being in a well-ventilated area, not wearing a mask and being too close to each other spreads the disease quickly in a group.

“We think that in this environment, there were no masks, poor ventilation and they spoke over loud music for a very long time. “Clearly, there was no adherence to rules inside the club.”

The advice group of 70 doctors from all parts of the Western Cape has told pupils, teachers and parents about the dangers of Covid-19 since the pandemic outbreak.

“We formed a group 70 doctors to help schools in Covid-related matters, now going for months. We also see university students, at times cross reference with each other,” said Van Kets.

– brians@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.