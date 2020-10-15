 
 
Disregard for Covid-19 protocols could affect year-end matric exams

‘We are extremely worried that this particular event is indicative of younger residents not adhering to the important behaviours we need to prevent a new spike of infections,’ says Winde.

Brian Sokutu
15 Oct 2020
06:02:06 AM
Caitlin Morland writes her preliminary examination at Krugersdorp High School in Johannesburg, 17 September 2020. 2020 academic year with long school breaks posed by Covid-19. Exams for most provinces will end during the first week of October. Final examinations start on November 5 and run until December 15. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

Disregard for Covid-19 protocols, behind the recent infection cluster outbreak that has led to 63 new pandemic cases being reported in Cape Town, with more than half of those infected being pupils, could affect year-end matric exams, according to Western Cape doctors. The outbreak, linked to a club in the Cape Town southern suburbs where the teenagers wore no masks and failed to observe social distancing, has been slammed by Western Cape premier Alan Winde, who has called on youth and business to play their part in staying safe. An infection cluster outbreak occurs when a group of people converging...

