Mboweni’s rocky road to economic reconstruction and recovery

Business Insight 2 hours ago

“We already have too many plans, what we need is more implementation. More plans will not help and the president did refer in a recent speech to the need for implementation.” – Prof. Jannie Rossouw, interim head of the Wits Business School

Ina Opperman
14 Oct 2020
06:06:29 PM
PREMIUM!
There are many expectations when pres. Cyril Ramaphosa presents the South African Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan in a joint hybrid sitting of parliament on Thursday afternoon. These extraordinary measures for a speedy and sustainable economic recovery will, however, leave a rocky road to navigate for finance minister Tito Mboweni in his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement. Mboweni had asked on Wednesday that the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, or mini-budget, be delayed by a week, probably due to the reality of having to align the president’s address and the budget, says Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. Prof. Jannie Rossouw, interim...

