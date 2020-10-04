Stunning! It looks like a BNW???

Every day there is a new car on the road. And come on, so many of them are starting to look the same. How do you really tell the difference these days? A Hyundai looks like a Kia, a Suzuki like a Toyota, and a Mercedes-Benz like a BMW, which looks like an Audi, which looks like a Lexus. So, when I got sample Mercedes-AMG’s CLA 45 S, I immediately fell in love with the looks of the car, but of course how was I to know that this four-door sedan looking car, is actually known as a four-door coupe,...

So, when I got sample Mercedes-AMG’s CLA 45 S, I immediately fell in love with the looks of the car, but of course how was I to know that this four-door sedan looking car, is actually known as a four-door coupe, and is not a direct rival of BMW’s 3 Series? Who thinks up these names for these same model cars that look the same?

Call it what you want though, I couldn’t wait to drive this hot looking AMG. While it was not easy for a lady to slide in and out of because of those, race-like, bucket seats that catch you right where a seat shouldn’t when trying to get in the car, pushing the start button and hearing this AMG come alive made up for this.

I am not going to even pretend to try and tell you that I know all about the handling at the limit and how this model is better than the next because of this. But I am going to tell you that it was really fast, and the exhaust made all the right pop and bang noises when the car changed gears.

At like a million rand, I was shocked at what you must pay for a baby AMG, but I loved it. The car was sexy, and it was fast, and that’s reason enough for a girl to want one. To see what Road Test Editor Mark Jones thought, click here.

