What? No auto locking thingie in this day and age?

What She Said 9 mins ago

Toyota’s Starlet has one glaring omission despite being a nice all-round car.

Motoring Correspondent
01 Oct 2020
07:26:51 AM
The Toyota Starlet got her nod of approval.

Driving a car around these days is hardly safe, especially for us women, and even more so if you have children on board too. So, what is quite surprising, is that in 2020, Toyota’s new Starlet does not have an auto locking thingie that locks the doors automatically when you drive off. I guess you will just have to learn to get into the habit of locking the doors manually via the switch on the inside of the driver’s door every time you start the car to give yourself a chance against the baddies, and also to stop your kids...

