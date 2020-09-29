 
 
China lauds SA virus measures

Covid-19

Pandemic ‘getting much better’, with economic, social development on track

Brian Sokutu
29 Sep 2020
04:36:42 AM
China lauds SA virus measures

A City of Tshwane Health Care worker can be seen at the Denlyn Shopping Centre in Mamelodi, where a mobile Covid-19 testing centre was set up for mass screening and testing, 3 July 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

With South Africa making economic recovery after going through months of stringent Covid-19 lockdowns, Chinese ambassador to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong, yesterday lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership in guiding the country through the health crisis. Addressing a virtual event via a video link, marking the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Xiaodong said the South African pandemic was “getting much better, with the economic and social development getting back on track”. “All those decisive measures have demonstrated the remarkable leadership of President Ramaphosa and the ANC government,” said Xiaodong. The world, said Xiaodong, was “changing...

