China lauds SA virus measures

With South Africa making economic recovery after going through months of stringent Covid-19 lockdowns, Chinese ambassador to South Africa, Chen Xiaodong, yesterday lauded President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership in guiding the country through the health crisis.

Addressing a virtual event via a video link, marking the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Xiaodong said the South African pandemic was “getting much better, with the economic and social development getting back on track”.

“All those decisive measures have demonstrated the remarkable leadership of President Ramaphosa and the ANC government,” said Xiaodong.

The world, said Xiaodong, was “changing in profound ways, compounded by a pandemic unseen in a century”.

“Mankind faces severe challenges and difficult choices in 2020. “With concrete actions, China has shown its commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind and an even closer China-Africa community.

“The Chinese government hasmade coordinated progress in the pandemic response and the reopening of its economy.

“It has become the first major economy to restore growth since the outbreak, leading in both pandemic control and economic reopening showing the great resilience and vitality of our country,” said Xiaodong.

Behind China’s fast-growing economy built in the past 71 years were reforms which opened up trade – also achieving major strategic results in the battle against the pandemic.

Said Xiaodong: “This heroic struggle fully reflected China’s national character, strength and sense of responsibility.

“Despite the pressure at home, China has done its best to help the international community. We sent 34 medical expert teams to 32 countries, including African countries, to share anti-pandemic experience.

“We made 283 shipments of medical supplies to over 150 countries and to four international organisations, exporting supplies to more than 200 countries and regions.”

