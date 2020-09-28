 
 
Mkhize’s move to disband Covid–19 council raises questions

Professors like Glenda Gray, who disagreed with the government, among those dropped.

Sipho Mabena
28 Sep 2020
05:00:36 AM
Mkhize's move to disband Covid–19 council raises questions

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize outside the entrance to The Ranch Resort where the repatriated South Africans from Wuhan have been quarantined, 13 March 2020, Polokwane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s “abrupt” decision to disband the scientific advisory committee on the coronavirus has left experts baffled and unsure of the rationale behind the move, despite the possibility of a resurgence.“I am not sure of the rationale, it is quite soon and sudden. Some of the reasons given are to make way for new individuals or experts who could have been instituted with the current committee,” independent public health practitioner Dr Shakira Choonara said. “I was actually quite excited about a structure like the MAC (Ministerial Advisory Committee) and hope it continues.” Among those dropped from the committee,...

