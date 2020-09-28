 
 
Minister Mapisa-Nqakula ‘got off lightly’

ANC mum on state debt for a jaunt – experts call reprimand a mere slap on the wrist.

Brian Sokutu
28 Sep 2020
Minister Mapisa-Nqakula ‘got off lightly’

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 01: Ms Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula (Minister of Defence and Military Veterans of the Republic of South Africa) addresses the crowd during the Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) march from Cape Town CBD to Parliament on May 01, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. COSATU mentioned that the public transport systems in the Western Cape is failing the working class and the City of Cape Town can't increase rates while they do not give people what they deserve. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

As the Presidency yesterday remained tight-lipped about how much the ANC owed the state following the recent illegal use of an SA Air Force (SAAF) 21 Squadron Falcon 900 (ZS-NAN) jet to go to a party-political meeting in Zimbabwe, a political expert described the sanction imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the defence minister as “a slap on the wrist”. Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula offered “a lift” to ruling party heavyweights, who included secretary-general Ace Magashule, chair Gwede Mantashe, and ANC national executive committee members Nomvula Mokonyane, Lindiwe Zulu and Enoch Godongwana, on a trip to Zimbabwe to meet ruling Zanu-PF...

