South Africans’ distrust of possible vaccines could extend virus’ stay in country

PREMIUM!
South Africans’ distrust of possible vaccines could extend virus’ stay in countryCovid-19 41 seconds ago
Intent in South Africa to accept treatment is fifth-lowest in world, and an expert says this could place special groups such as the elderly at continued risk, while legally there would be very little that can be done to force people to get vaccinated.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, spotlight on farm murders and Nehawu protests
World Trump defiantly presses ‘UN’ sanctions on Iran
Eish! WATCH: Thief steals Newcastle municipality’s job application box
Politics Political future of three ANC Gauteng leaders hangs in the balance
Covid-19 Corruption an ‘added burden’ in fight against Covid-19, says Mkhize