South Africans’ distrust of possible vaccines could extend virus’ stay in country

Covid-19 41 seconds ago

Intent in South Africa to accept treatment is fifth-lowest in world, and an expert says this could place special groups such as the elderly at continued risk, while legally there would be very little that can be done to force people to get vaccinated.

Bernadette Wicks
22 Sep 2020
09:51:05 AM
Vaccine. Picture: Randburg Sun

“Ill-informed speculation” could be the reason that millions of South Africans are currently not planning on getting a Covid-19 vaccine when one becomes available, but a pharmacist has warned that not doing so could put certain groups at risk. New research suggests one in three South Africans would refuse to get a Covid-19 vaccination – even if one were available, with an expert saying this could see those in high risk groups, like the elderly, suffer most. Between late July and early August, market researchers at Ipsos surveyed almost 20,000 people from 27 countries around the globe for the World...

