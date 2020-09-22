South Africans’ distrust of possible vaccines could extend virus’ stay in country

“Ill-informed speculation” could be the reason that millions of South Africans are currently not planning on getting a Covid-19 vaccine when one becomes available, but a pharmacist has warned that not doing so could put certain groups at risk. New research suggests one in three South Africans would refuse to get a Covid-19 vaccination – even if one were available, with an expert saying this could see those in high risk groups, like the elderly, suffer most. Between late July and early August, market researchers at Ipsos surveyed almost 20,000 people from 27 countries around the globe for the World...

“Ill-informed speculation” could be the reason that millions of South Africans are currently not planning on getting a Covid-19 vaccine when one becomes available, but a pharmacist has warned that not doing so could put certain groups at risk.

New research suggests one in three South Africans would refuse to get a Covid-19 vaccination – even if one were available, with an expert saying this could see those in high risk groups, like the elderly, suffer most.

Between late July and early August, market researchers at Ipsos surveyed almost 20,000 people from 27 countries around the globe for the World Economic Forum.

Overall, 74% agreed they would get a vaccination if one were available. At just 64%, though, intent in South Africa was the fifth-lowest.

It was lower only in Russia, Poland, Hungary and France. The country with the highest intent was China, where the virus first appeared and where 97% of those surveyed would get a vaccination.

In Brazil, Australia, India, Malaysia, Great Britain, South Korea and Saudi Arabia, too, this figure was above 80%.

Back in South Africa, meanwhile, only 29% of those who said they would get a vaccination “strongly agreed”. Another 35%

only “somewhat” agreed.

And of those who said they would not get a vaccination, more than half – 53% – cited concerns about the side effects.

This was the number one reason around the world but others included doubts about the effectiveness of a vaccine and not being at “enough” risk.

Overall, 17% of those surveyed who said they would not get a vaccination cited general opposition to vaccines. This was higher than the average in South Africa, though, where 23% based their responses on this.

Ill-informed speculation fueling emotions

The SA Pharmacy Council’s Nsovo Mayimele on Monday said vaccinations were essential because they protected the individuals who received them, as well as those around them.

Mayimele said there was “ill-informed speculation” about Covid-19 on social media but that the virus was “super infectious”.

“For some people, it’s difficult to survive,” she said. “They become terminally ill and that’s something we can’t run away from.”

She said if and when a Covid-19 vaccine was found, there could still be certain groups – such as the elderly – not eligible to receive it.

A number of different live attenuated vaccines for Covid-19 are in pre-clinical trials around the world. These types of vaccines see a weakened form of a pathogen administered.

And Mayimele yesterday said while live attenuated vaccines were often the most effective, they were also the most likely to come with risks for certain groups.

Mayimele said when clinical trials indicated a vaccine was not safe enough for certain groups, they were precluded from receiving it.

She said it then became even more important for those who were eligible to get it, in order to protect those who were not.

The legal right to refuse a vaccine

From a legal point of view, constitutional law expert Paul Hoffmann said it was ultimately up to an individual to decide whether he or she wanted to get a vaccination.

“When it comes to medical treatment, you have freedom of choice. And as an adult, you can decide what treatment you have and what treatment you don’t,” he said.

He was doubtful any attempts on the part of the state to make vaccinations compulsory would withstand constitutional scrutiny.

Ipsos, meanwhile, said its research highlighted that “specific issues” had to be addressed before a vaccine would be universally accepted.

“The reasons given for not intending to be vaccinated focus on four major issues, but the importance of these issues differ from country to country,” it said,

“The World Health Organisation, national governments and pharmaceutical companies distributing the vaccines should thus develop differentiated strategies to address these issues for different countries”.

– bernadettew@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.