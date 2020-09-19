 
 
SA Covid-19 vaccine trials get into gear

Thousands of participants take part in extensive Covid-19 study.

19 Sep 2020
President Vladimir Putin said Russia had become the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, though the announcement was met with caution from scientists and the World Health Organization who said it still needed a rigorous safety review. Russian Direct Investment Fund/AFP/File/Handout

With Covid-19 clinical trials this week expected to reach KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State, South Africa’s ramping up of its participation in the massive global campaign to test the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines moved into gear. According to Wits University’s executive director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit, professor Shabir Madhi – leading the Ox1nCov19 trial in South Africa – the move to KZN and the Free State followed near completion of vaccine trials in Gauteng and in the Western Cape – provinces that were earlier this year hardest hit by the spread of the pandemic. “Trials...

