SA likely to access Covid-19 vaccine only next year

Amid the global scramble for a Covid-19 cure, South Africa is unlikely to access the much-soughtafter vaccine until the second quarter of next year, a medical expert, overseeing seven Oxford clinical trials sites in the country, warns.

According to Dr Clare Cutland of Wits University’s Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, administering protocols at Oxford University’s SA trial sites, the global unavailability of the vaccine has brought fierce competition among countries.

“Everybody is very keen to find the vaccine,” said Cutland.

“With South Africa also involved in international clinical trials, we hope for an answer on an effective vaccine towards the end of the year. But is unlikely that South African will be able to access the vaccine before the second quarter of 2021.

“Vaccines, which will have to be purchased, distributed appropriately to the different countries, are not being physically made in South Africa, but globally. Despite countries being competitive on the vaccine, there is a lot of work ongoing at the moment to try to ensure that there is global equity in accessing vaccines.

“The fact that South Africa is involved in the clinical trials, is a good thing. It does mean that we would essentially go up the list in being able to obtain vaccines once they are proven to be safe and effective.

“Once we know that the vaccine is effective, then the next step will obviously be about who gets it, how manufactures speed up production and how it is distributed.

“In SA, there would need to be prioritisation of people in communities to receive the first doses of the vaccine.”

Reflecting on progress made in local clinical trials, Cutland said while United Kingdom-led world trials stood at phase three, South Africa was hovering between one and two.

“The requirement is that you have to reach phase three of clinical trials to be able to determine whether the vaccine is safe and effective.

“The first thing that is absolutely imperative for any trial, is the safety of participants. Vaccines are being developed globally and we have the technology, which has been developed over many years and pathogens adapted to be used for Covid-19.”

