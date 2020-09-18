 
 
SA likely to access Covid-19 vaccine only next year

Reflecting on progress made in local clinical trials, Cutland said while United Kingdom-led world trials stood at phase three, South Africa was hovering between one and two.

Brian Sokutu
18 Sep 2020
04:57:25 AM
President Vladimir Putin said Russia had become the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, though the announcement was met with caution from scientists and the World Health Organization who said it still needed a rigorous safety review. Russian Direct Investment Fund/AFP/File/Handout

Amid the global scramble for a Covid-19 cure, South Africa is unlikely to access the much-soughtafter vaccine until the second quarter of next year, a medical expert, overseeing seven Oxford clinical trials sites in the country, warns. According to Dr Clare Cutland of Wits University’s Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit, administering protocols at Oxford University’s SA trial sites, the global unavailability of the vaccine has brought fierce competition among countries. “Everybody is very keen to find the vaccine,” said Cutland. “With South Africa also involved in international clinical trials, we hope for an answer on an effective vaccine towards...

