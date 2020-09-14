 
 
Did we really need the hard lockdown? Experts disagree

Covid-19 2 mins ago

Discovery Health says 16,000 deaths averted by imposition of restrictions.

Sipho Mabena
14 Sep 2020
04:38:17 AM
A commuter wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus rests inside a taxi at the Bara taxi rank in Soweto, Johannesburg, on June 1, 2020. South Africa moved into level three of a five-tier lockdown on June 1, 2020, to continue efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Under level three, all but high-risk sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP)

In an unprecedented occurrence as in the Covid-19 pandemic, with no previous data, experts have agreed that it was impossible to quantify the lives saved as a result of the hard lockdown, but believe it helped curb the spread. According to Discovery Health’s analysis, the government’s swift action in imposing a hard lockdown within weeks of SA’s first coronavirus case will have averted 16 000 deaths by the end of the year. But Pandemic Data and Analytics (Panda) has questioned the wisdom on the lockdown to stem the tide of Covid-19 and has maintained that “nowhere in the world has...

