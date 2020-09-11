 
 
Pensioners on Sassa grants told they’ll pay ‘Covid-19 burial fee’

A Rand Funerals receptionist confirmed clients were charged a R1,000 ‘Covid-19 burial fee’, to cover items such as personal protective equipment (PPE).

Brian Sokutu
11 Sep 2020
05:01:30 AM
For the past three years, an elderly couple has been paying combined monthly premiums of over R300 for a funeral policy with Rand Funerals in Actonville in Ekurhuleni. But they did not expect the coronavirus outbreak would mean raising an additional R1,000 “Covid-19 burial fee”, in the event one of them died. With each solely relying on a R2,000 monthly South African Social Security Agency grant, mainly spent on groceries, rent, transport and other essentials, the couple, who did not wish to be identified, on Wednesday told of their shock when the undertaker informed them recently of the added “Covid-19...

