Lack of testing does not mean coronavirus wave is gone

PREMIUM!
Lack of testing does not mean coronavirus wave is goneCovid-19 2 mins ago
South Africa, which had the biggest Covid-19 testing programme on the continent, has seen a decline in testing, now standing at 18 123 new tests as of yesterday afternoon, compared to 36 616 on 6 August.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General Daily news update: Trump blasts Mandela, EFF out of Clicks, why Chiefs failed
Politics ‘Leaks warfare’ – Phumzile van Damme throws down the gauntlet
Load Shedding UPDATE: Stages 1 and 2 load shedding rotation until Wednesday
Politics EFF prepares to mobilise members to forcibly shut down all Clicks stores
General Grass on ash: uncovering 200,000 year old beds from South Africa