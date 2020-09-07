 
 
Lack of testing does not mean coronavirus wave is gone

Covid-19 2 mins ago

South Africa, which had the biggest Covid-19 testing programme on the continent, has seen a decline in testing, now standing at 18 123 new tests as of yesterday afternoon, compared to 36 616 on 6 August.

Rorisang Kgosana
07 Sep 2020
04:56:24 AM
Lack of testing does not mean coronavirus wave is gone

Picture French medicine professor and director of the IHU medical institute infectious diseases Didier Raoult leaves the press conference about the situation of the Covid-19 in Marseille, southeastern France, on August 27, 2020. French health authorities on August 26, reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases for the previous 24 hours, hitting their highest figure since May days before children return to school nationwide. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP)

The demand for Covid-19 testing might have steadily decreased in the past weeks but hotspot areas will now be prioritised as the high risk of “sparking the flames” of the virus in communities still exists, says experts. South Africa, which had the biggest Covid-19 testing programme on the continent, has seen a decline in testing, now standing at 18 123 new tests as of yesterday afternoon, compared to 36 616 on 6 August. A large majority of tests, 79%, were passive case finding, such as contact tracing and those who were hospitalised, while 21% were due to community screening and...

