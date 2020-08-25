 
 
Masks can stop second wave, say health experts

Covid-19 1 hour ago

The public health has raised awareness about the virus, enough to inform people about the risks involved and how severe the virus can be, says Dr Lehlohonolo Majake.

Sonri Naidoo
25 Aug 2020
04:56:59 AM
A woman selling clothes along a busy street in Olievenhoutbosch can be seen wearing a mask to prevent contracting Covid-19, 21 Agust 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Health experts have warned South Africans to continue to adhere to the Covid-19 health safety guidelines under the relaxed Level 2 restrictions. According to Constitutional and Covid-19 law expert Professor Elmien du Plessis, government was giving citizens the control instead of controlling the citizens in regards to the moving to level two of the lockdown. She said the virus was unpredictable and citizens should continue to adhere to the Covid-19 health regulations to protect themselves and those around them from the risk of infection. “A lot more could have been done by government to explain the virus for citizens to...

General Substation explosion leaves large parts of Tshwane without power

Politics Corruption probe into ‘own comrades’ slated

Investigation Dead man ‘did not bag PPE contract’, says health department

Politics DA wants government to intervene, ‘stop selling off municipality’

Eish! Driver busted going 204km/h claims he was rushing friend with ‘Covid-19’ to hospital


