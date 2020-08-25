Masks can stop second wave, say health experts

Health experts have warned South Africans to continue to adhere to the Covid-19 health safety guidelines under the relaxed Level 2 restrictions. According to Constitutional and Covid-19 law expert Professor Elmien du Plessis, government was giving citizens the control instead of controlling the citizens in regards to the moving to level two of the lockdown. She said the virus was unpredictable and citizens should continue to adhere to the Covid-19 health regulations to protect themselves and those around them from the risk of infection. “A lot more could have been done by government to explain the virus for citizens to...

It was necessary for the economy resume but it was more important for citizens to remain informed and cautions about Covid-19, she said.

Private and public health sector expert Dr Lehlohonolo Majake said many people assumed the virus would not be around for long because of the drop in the lockdown levels. She said this was because many South Africans were convinced by the amount of recoveries and the mild infections.

“People only believe there is a problem once it’s knocking at their door while others choose to not see the negative side of Covid-19,” Majake said.

The public health has raised awareness about the virus, enough to inform people about the risks involved and how severe the virus can be.

In other instances, people do lack education about the virus, which could be the reason for them neglecting the seriousness of it.

“They then develop a psychological problem, which puts them in a position where they think they’re mostly likely not a high risk to Covid-19 and therefore they don’t need to take precautions,” Majake said.

