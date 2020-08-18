 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Spike in hospice care during Covid

Covid-19 3 hours ago

Centres recognise infections fit within palliative care category.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
18 Aug 2020
11:00:29 AM
PREMIUM!
Spike in hospice care during Covid

Leratong Hospice, Atteridgeville. Picture: leratong.co.za

Hospice and palliative care services are seeing new demand as more patients find themselves terminally ill at home in the wake of a global pandemic putting strain on the public health system. The CEO of the Hospice Palliative Care Association (HPCA), Ewa Skowronska, highlighted the unseen role these services are playing in the Covid-19 pandemic. “During Covid-19, we have been able to understand these services more and it is a chance to see the role it can play. Right now, families are being separated and it is difficult. Some patients are dying and some are having very bad symptoms and...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Keeping the jumbos at bay 18.8.2020
It’s no time to relax despite easing of restrictions – experts warn 17.8.2020
Daily Covid-19 update: 3,692 new cases confirmed as recoveries edge closer to 500,000 16.8.2020

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.