Here’s our home plan for you to deal with Covid-19

Most people know about the need to maintain physical distance from others, to wash hands frequently (with soap and for at least 20 seconds) or use hand sanitisers – and wear face masks when in public.

But that is only the start of getting yourself really prepared for the possibility of Covid-19 infection affecting you or your family.

Here are some things you should be thinking about. If you are prepared, it can make an awful situation less stressful.

In the home

Start and keep to sanitising and hygiene protocols.

Dr Akhtar Hussain, of the SA Medical Association, recommends that, when returning home, remove all clothing and shoes at the door of one’s living space and immediately bath or shower.

“Put all clothing and shoes in a separate container to be washed and make sure that you bathe yourself before putting on a clean change of clothing,” he said.

Independent public health expert Shakira Choonara said if a family member was waiting for their Covid-19 test results, they should self-isolate until the results returned. This was to prevent the rest of the family from the risk of being exposed.

“We don’t live in a high-income country, which is unfortunate because many families would not have the luxury of being able to self-isolate one of the family members because of the size of their homes.

“But if this was possible, it would mean the member should be in their room with their own bathroom and their own utensils and they should not be allowed in any of the other areas which are used by the rest of the family such as the kitchen or TV room.”

How to quarantine at home

Isolate for 14 days.

If possible, stay and sleep alone in a room that has a window with good air flowing through.

You can talk to other family members and go outside, but you should stay at least two meters away from everyone at all times.

You should not have visitors at your house during this time.

One family member should be assigned as your caregiver. This exposes less of your family and also ensures that you and this caregiver can develop good habits so that they do not catch the virus from you.

If these procedures are not possible, you should contact your healthcare worker or clinic for alternative options. – sacoronavirus.co.za

How to treat Covid-19 symptoms at home

In mild cases, you can help yourself to relieve the worst symptoms.

There is no specific antiviral treatment recommended for Covid-19 and no vaccine is currently available.

Normal flu medication will help alleviate symptoms.

Do not believe in “miracle cures”. There are none. Treat it as you would a flu – eat properly, keep up your vitamin and mineral intake and drink plenty of fluids.

The treatment for Covid-19 is symptomatic and oxygen therapy represents the first step for addressing respiratory impairment.

Consult your doctor, do not self-prescribe. – National Centre for Biotechnology Information

Going to the doctor

Don’t go for every little symptom.

Before you make an appointment, call the clinic or consulting rooms or check their website to find out what’s being done to keep people safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shortly before the day of your appointment, you may get a call from someone at the clinic asking if you have symptoms of Covid-19, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you have symptoms, you may be given specific instructions.

If necessary wait in the car until you are called, not in the waiting room. – Mayo Clinic

Going to hospital (if your condition worsens)

Know who to contact – get hold of the hospital admissions phone number.

The ambulance phone number (if necessary).

Who to contact – relative/ friend (if you need someone to take you to hospital or take care of things at home).

Find out who to contact at hospital for treatment/condition updates on the patient.

Have your medical aid details ready.

If you go to a government hospital, find out where the closest one is and find out their requirements.

Planning for the worst-case scenario

Make sure your last will and testament is up to date and that, if required, you have nominated and executor.

Give a copy of the will to the executor or contact person, relative or friend.

If you have one, give details of your funeral policy to the contact person.

Find out details of a funeral home and give those to the contact person.

Contact your religious leader and give their details to your contact person.

Think about putting down your goodbyes in a letter or a voice recording (Covid-19 patients are in isolation and those who die don’t get to have a last farewell with their families).

Think about arranging counselling for those left behind.

Getting over it

If you have had a severe case, you will experience severe emotional stress in addition to the lingering physical after-effects.

It is a good idea to go for counselling and get help.

For SA Depression and Anxiety Group helplines providing free telephonic counselling, information, referrals and resources, seven days a week, 24 hours a day – call 0800-212-223, 0800-708-090 or 0800-456-789 or the Suicide Helpline 0800-567-567.

Proper nutrition and hydration are vital in the recovery phase.

People who eat a well-balanced diet tend to be healthier with stronger immune systems and lower risk of chronic illnesses and infectious diseases.

You should eat a variety of fresh and unprocessed foods every day to get the vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre, protein and antioxidants your body needs.

Drink enough water. Avoid sugar, fat and salt to significantly lower your risk of being overweight, get heart disease, stroke, diabetes and certain types of cancer. – www.emro.who.int

The bigger picture

Even if you contract and survive Covid-19, or it bypasses you, life will not continue as normal.

Plan your current and future finances carefully.

Look at reducing expenses. Focus on what you need and not what you want.

Put money aside for emergencies – this pandemic won’t be the last.

