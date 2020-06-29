 
 
Gauteng buckles under infections

Covid-19

The province has now overtaken Western Cape with highest number of infections.

Rorisang Kgosana
29 Jun 2020
05:00:00 AM
Health workers can be seen at a Covid-19 testing centre by the Forest Hill Mall in Centurion, 9 June 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

A scary period is imminent for Gauteng as the province expects a surge in new coronavirus cases, which is predicted to worsen very soon and very quickly. The province has overtaken the Western Cape in daily infections as it now has the highest active coronavirus cases, tallying at 26,407 at the last count. The Western Cape stood at 15,411 active cases. A month ago, Gauteng had 1,181 active cases while Western Cape was the highest at 7,998 active cases. According to the Gauteng health department, 1,332 people were hospitalised in both private and public healthcare facilities as of Saturday. The...

