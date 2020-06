A South Africans Stuck in the US support group is helping more than 1 000 people who can’t afford to get back after being trapped there when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Many say they can’t afford the high South African Airways (SAA) repatriation flight costs. The support group is also helping South Africans battling with expired visas and accommodation due to dwindling funds. Many of the South Africans were referred to food banks and emergency services, which would provide accommodation and food. According to Beatrix Herbst, founder of the group, the R35 000 one-way, economy class fare offered by SAA...

According to Beatrix Herbst, founder of the group, the R35 000 one-way, economy class fare offered by SAA was “unreasonable” and beyond the means of many who were stranded.

She said the government’s restrictions on foreign airlines and charter companies providing the repatriation flights made it seem as though the government did not care about its citizens.

“It’s been heartbreaking to witness the misery of folks who are simply trying to get home.”

The group believes the government has the responsibility towards its citizens to provide repatriation.

“If a state-owned business, SAA, under the curatorship of a business rescue practitioner, has engaged in price gouging, we believe that the Competition Commission and the National Consumer Commission have an obligation to investigate and fine them, or provide alternatives to consumers.

“SAA needs to dramatically drop its fares or allow other carriers to receive landing rights so that citizens stuck abroad have a viable way to return home,” Herbst said.

The stranded SA citizens were provided with a limited amount of food and medication at the expense of a host volunteer, but this would soon become a concern for families because of the pandemic.

A South African family was worried about how they would return to SA because they were running low on funds and their visas were to expire soon. They visited the US for employment opportunities but were unable to find work because of the pandemic.

The family asked to remain anonymous because the father didn’t want his elderly parents, who were back in SA, to panic.

The father told The Citizen they applied for a government loan to book a flight with SAA costing R140 000 for the entire family, but had no luck. He said they did not have the money to stay an extra six weeks and had now been forced to stay with friends in Pennsylvania.

Darnell Jarmann, who is a Namibian citizen, visited the US in January on a tourist visa. He could not return home because SAA was not allowing non-South Africans to board its flights.

Jarmann is trapped in a foreign country with no family and no way of returning home or renewing his visa because he could not afford to. He said his mother was unable to support him because she was a single parent and the exchange rate had increased.

“Namibia has closed its borders to non-citizens indefinitely,” he said. “My mom tried to raise money for the repatriation flight, but no one was able to contribute during this time of crisis.

“I hoped that SAA would let me use my return ticket for the South African flight, after which I will find a means of transport back to Namibia.

“I have been able to stay with different people in America, but I do not have a stable living arrangement. I have no ability to earn income because my tourist visa does not permit me to obtain employment.

“Being separated from your family during a global pandemic is terrifying.

“I am 18 years old and I just want to be able to go home and be with my family,” Jarmann said.

The support group started a petition on change.org to gain as many signatures as possible with the hope of pressuring the government and SAA to make changes to the pricing structure or to permit foreign carriers to offer competitive pricing.

