A Limpopo community threatened bloodshed after receiving news that a teacher at a local school tested positive for Covid-19.

The teacher, whose name is not being released to protect her, had allegedly posted her Covid-19 test results on social media at the weekend.

When pupils and teachers went to school yesterday, they were met by angry parents who refused them entry to the school premises. There was a standoff between security guards and parents, who were calling for the school to be closed indefinitely.

The school, William Kgatlala Primary in Kgapane township in the Modjadjiskloof area, has 47 teachers and 231 Grade 7 pupils.

For about 10 minutes, angry parents clashed with security guards until they forced the gates open.

A meeting between the school governing body, health inspectors and a circuit manager was also disrupted as parents demanded that their children leave school.

“This is a devil school. Our children are not safe here. If we leave them here today, they will get infected with Covid-19,” said parent Masilu Rakgolela.

A teacher at the school, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, said teachers were still shocked by the other teacher’s revelation.

“We do not have the energy to teach because we are scared. All we want is the school to be closed until after Level 1 lockdown,” she said.

Mothipa Manyama, chairperson for the school governing body, said they were following all procedures to prevent the spread of the virus at the school.

“We are closing this school until next Monday so that the school can be disinfected,” he said.

Last week, the Limpopo Command Council announced that four pupils and teachers in the province had tested positive for Covid-19.

At the time, the provincial infection rate stood at 401, with four deaths. Of these, 179 were active cases and 218 recoveries.

The council, led by Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha, said Sekhukhune region remained the infection epicentre of the province, followed by Waterberg, Capricorn, Mopani and Vhembe.

The number of health workers infected, according to the council was six doctors and 18 nurses, bringing it to a total of 24 health officials infected, with 19 recoveries.

“We have conducted a total of about 13,000 tests in our public hospitals, with 10,000 done privately. In total, the province has done more than 23,000 tests.”

In many schools, a question of water and sanitation topped the list of institutions that malfunctioned during the first week of reopening. The council said Rand Water has so far delivered water tanks to about 396 schools and 78 more tanks were still expected.

About 380 providers of scholar transport for Grades 7 and 12 had been contracted. The council said schools were expecting about 963,000 Grades R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 and 11 pupils from 6 July, when the country was expected to move to level 2 of the lockdown.

MEC for basic education in Limpopo Polley Boshielo welcomed the decision to close the school. She said the lives of pupils and teachers were important.

