Schools are perfect places for young people to hide away from the coronavirus, MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs, Basikopo Makamu said recently.

Makamu was addressing pupils and teachers at Burgersdorp and Gavaza High Schools outside Lenyenye in Tzaneen.

He said government knew very well that when the virus strikes, people will go hide in their homes and remain indoors.

“But we also knew that by reopening the doors of learning and teaching in the middle of this pandemic, we are not only giving our children the wisdom of a pen and a paper, but we are also protecting them from the venom of the virus.

“That is why I believe schools are the safest spots for our children to hide away from the deadly disease,” he said.

Makamu said in school, children were sanitised, screened and taught about general hygiene in the fight against the spread of the disease.

He said it was important for children to always wear their masks and avoid touching their faces.

According to Makamu, the department of education received the fattest slice of Limpopo’s annual budget, followed by health.

He said the huge chunk of the budget was poised to be channelled to infrastructure, teaching and to the fight against the spread of Covid-19. According to Makamu, government was even contemplating borrowing money from other departments in an endeavour to bankroll the campaign against the spread of coronavirus.

He said if he were to be asked by the premier to assist with funds for the campaign, he would help with smile because he the virus was a global crisis.

“My department, together with the department of social development, under the stewardship of MEC Nkakareng Rakgoale, was abuzz with calls from parents, who pleaded with us to increase the distribution of food parcels.

“They called me and said their children eat lots of food when at home. One parent complained that food was very expensive and they wanted government to come up with solution. But now that we have opened the schools, our children will not only be prevented from contracting the disease but will also be fed and fed very well. That is the solution” he said.

Addressing the Grade 12 pupils during the visit, Makamu said children must pull up their socks and pass matric, Covid-19 or no Cov id-19.

He said Limpopo’s performance in the 2019 matric results was “pathetic”.

He said it was the duty of the 2020 class of matriculants to pass with flying colours.

Makamu then proceeded to Mashiloane Primary School in Tours in the Maake area.

