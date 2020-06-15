 
 
More support for booze ban

Covid-19

The effect of alcohol consumption under Level 3 has seen an upsurge in incidents,

Brian Sokutu
15 Jun 2020
07:00:46 AM
More support for booze ban

Booze buyers when the ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted. Picture: Michel Bega

Amid growing signs of a countrywide disregard for mask-wearing and social distancing – associated with massive alcohol consumption – a development which has irked a cabinet minister and two premiers, a leading public health specialist has implored government to en-list services of social and behavioural specialists. Alarmed by the effect of the alcohol ban repeal under alert Lev-el 3, which has seen an upsurge in incidents of violence and accidents, Police Minister Bheki Cele has expressed concern that some Soweto residents he visited over the weekend did not take social distance seriously. Cele’s caution came as Eastern Cape Premier Oscar...

