South Africans are sticking to lockdown rules because they have high levels of trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa, new research has found. But, at the same time, the Covid-19 lockdown crisis has increased anger, hunger, stress and depression, as well as anxiety.

According to the findings the ongoing Covid-19 Democracy Survey by the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), three-quarters (78%) of the public willingly sacrificed their human rights to help control the spread of the virus.

But the survey also found that this was despite increasingly biting hunger, with the figure of 33% reported going hungry in the first phase of the survey, increasing to 43% by phase three.

The survey found the Covid-19 lockdown took a massive emotional toll on people, with 60% of South Africans reporting being frequently stressed, 46% being scared and around a third depressed (33%).

The scientists stated that, as a benchmark, depression has been clinically measured at between 18% and 27% in less unusual times, so it was likely that there had been an appreciable increase.

Their report is based on 12,312 completed questionnaires, with findings weighted to match Statistics South Africa data on race, education and age, and regarded as broadly representative of the population at large.

The survey collected responses about levels of awareness and information sources, asked whether people thought the pandemic was being exaggerated, and whether people were prepared to sacrifice some of their human rights in the national fight against the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The research is based on a three-phased survey conducted in April and May by UJ’s Centre for Social Change (CSC) and the HSRC’s Developmental, Capable and Ethical State division. Phase one of the survey covers the days from 13-18 April, phase two from 18-27 April and phase three from 27 April to 13 May.

The survey is broadly representative of the adult population, 18 years and above.

Kate Alexander, professor of sociology and director of the CSC at the University of Johannesburg, said the question of hunger was among the top issues in the survey and called for urgent distribution of food to those most in need.

“Food is becoming a serious problem. Many people are becoming hungry and it is something that we need to address as a society,” she said.

The survey has found that Ramaphosa was trusted by the nation but that this was less true about councillors and other prominent leaders, including traditional leaders.

Alexander warned that though Ramaphosa was popular and trustworthy, “as we have seen with other surveys, if we do not address the questions of hunger, that will affect the rating of the president.

“On the ground, there is feeling of government failure to assist the people.”

The survey was conducted through an online portal using the popular #datafree Moya Messenger app, which boasts two million active users able to participate and access the survey for free.

