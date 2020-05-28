 
 
Covid-19 28.5.2020

‘Love thy neighbour, pray at home’

Nica Richards
'Love thy neighbour, pray at home'

Picture: iStock

Opening places of worship can lead to a spike in the spread of the coronavirus as groups of people in close proximity talking and singing can be a source of infection, experts say.

The exact set of rules for life under lockdown Level 3 have yet to be announced, but government set the cat among the pigeons with Tuesday night’s announcement that religious gatherings will be allowed, albeit with strict regulations. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that church services will be allowed, provided they are limited to 50 people, who must all wear masks and practice hygiene. The National Coronavirus Command Council has been discussing proposals with religious leaders to determine how norms and standards should be met so as not to increase the spread of Covid-19. Ramaphosa said lockdown has had a “great...
