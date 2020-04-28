 
 
Covid-19 28.4.2020

What the ‘new normal’ could look like under Level 4

Amanda Watson
What the 'new normal' could look like under Level 4

Police stop a car during a roadblock along Allandale Road held by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police, 24 April 2020 . Picture: Neil McCartney

With the country still on a Level 5 lockdown, which saw Moody’s yesterday tank the economy even further, various occupations could be allowed to resume.

The chance to comment on a draft framework for the risk-adjusted strategy to bring different sectors of the economy back to work passed on Monday at noon, and South Africa will soon find out exactly what “Level 4” means in terms of the next phase of “normal”. According to cooperative governance and traditional affairs spokesperson Lungi Mtshali, 69,675 submissions were received by cut-off. With the country still on a Level 5 lockdown, which saw Moody’s yesterday tank the economy even further, various occupations could be allowed to resume. Moody’s has changed the outlook for the South African banking system to...
