ANC Limpopo provincial secretary Soviet Lekganyane said the memberships of Cllr Jack Legodi and Cllr Tebogo Mamorobela have since been suspended, as they had brought the name of the organisation into disrepute by contravening the lockdown regulations.

The Citizen published recently that Mamorobela had organised a bash to celebrate her birthday with friends, fellow comrades and local business people, who allegedly also helped to bankroll the celebration.

This party has not only cost her a suspension, but one month’s salary has also been donated to the Covid 19-Solidarity Fund.

Municipal mayor Cllr Samuel Munyai said the councillor’s conduct was a shame to the nation and to the concerted effort displayed by everyone in the fight against Covid -19. Munyai further said Mamorobela would also appear before the Ethics Committee of the municipality to face charges of misconduct.

“The Limpopo ANC provincial Working Committee (PWC) has since received detailed reports during our virtual meeting held on Thursday about allegations of violating the lockdown regulations by some of our councilors.

“According to reports from the regions, we were made to understand that Comrades Jack Legodi (a ward 36 councilor in Polokwane Municipality) and Tebogo Mamorobela( a PR councillor in Makhado local Municipality) were fingered in the reports,” said Lekganyane on Sunday.

“Subsequent to careful consideration of these matters, the PWC resolved that it will concur with the respective Regional Executive Committees in instituting Disciplinary Proceedings against the two comrades in accordance with Rule 25: 09_10 of the ANC Constitution as amended and adopted at the 54th National Conference, Nasrec, Johannesburg 2017.

“We have also resolved to temporarily suspend the membership of the two Comrades in accordance with Rule 25: 56‐57 of the ANC Constitution. The PWC expressed that the suspension of the two comrades does not in any way pronounce on their guilt or innocence, but that it is an endeavor to protect the image and integrity of the organisation,” he said.

Lekganyane added that the ANC also wishes to express its continued support for the measures announced by our government through President Cyril Ramaphosa to combat the spread of Coronavirus.

“We call on all our societies to adhere to the lockdown regulation, to stay at home, get tested, washing of hands and keep the recommended social distance”.

Meanwhile, Legodi, together with five others have recently appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court, where they faced charges of contravening the disaster management act. They were all granted R1,000 bail each. They were arrested after they allegedly threw a party during the lockdown period.

It also emerged over the weekend that mayor of the Greater Letaba Municipality in Limpopo, Peter Matlou, is under investigation for throwing a booze-fueled banquet at a local restaurant, and even slaughtering a goat for the festivities.

