The mayor of the Greater Letaba Municipality in Limpopo is being investigated by the police for allegedly contravening the lockdown regulations, after he allegedly hosted a braai and booze up last week. The mayor, Peter Matlou, had allegedly finished the distribution of the food parcels in Mokgoba and Kgapane Township in Bolobedu outside Modjadjiskloof, before heading to a restaurant, where he held a banquet with his political foot-soldiers,and heading to his newly built bungalow on the busy road between Mooketsi and Giyani where they slaughtered a goat. This, however, angered the public, some of which accused Matlou of thinking he...

The mayor of the Greater Letaba Municipality in Limpopo is being investigated by the police for allegedly contravening the lockdown regulations, after he allegedly hosted a braai and booze up last week.

The mayor, Peter Matlou, had allegedly finished the distribution of the food parcels in Mokgoba and Kgapane Township in Bolobedu outside Modjadjiskloof, before heading to a restaurant, where he held a banquet with his political foot-soldiers,and heading to his newly built bungalow on the busy road between Mooketsi and Giyani where they slaughtered a goat.

This, however, angered the public, some of which accused Matlou of thinking he is above the law.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were livid.

“The mayor’s conduct is an insult to us all. We therefore call for his immediate resignation for breaching the nation-wide lockdown regulation, as imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The mayor’s action clearly undermines the interventions by government to curb the spread of Covid-19,” said EFF Mopani regional chairperson, Pontsho Mashumu over the weekend.

Mashumu said the EFF received with shock news that Matlou and his fellow-revellers were seen dancing and singing political struggle songs at the time he was supposed to be observing and preaching the lockdown message to his community in the Greater Letaba Municipal area.

He said the EFF was also reliably informed that the mayor also visited the Mokgoba Village, wherein he distributed food parcels to the needy.

“During the visit, we are told there was a larger following, which surpassed the number of people who should gather as stipulated in the lockdown regulations.

“The actions of the mayor are deplorable as he failed to lead by example. It is for these reasons that the EFF has opened case against him for violating the National Disaster Regulations. The EFF is urging the justice system to swiftly take action against the Mayor as ordinary citizens are subjected to the full might of the law as and when they break the regulations.

“We as the EFF believe that no one, including Mayor Matlou, who is also known as Mr Thumamina is above the law,” said Mashumu.

Attempts to solicit comment from Matlou yielded nothing as the mayor failed to pitch up for a scheduled meeting in Tzaneen on Friday. Matlou’s phone has rung unanswered since then.

Municipal spokesperson Lovers Maenetja had earlier said: “We want to state it clear that the mayor was not on any braai or party and that he respects the lockdown regulations.

“The municipality will therefore not be interesting any more accusations until there is proof in that regard as we cannot be entertaining any fake news,” she said.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo confirmed that police were investigating the matter.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.