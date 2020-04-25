Parties slam level 4 as ‘premature’, ‘sending people to their death’

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has cautioned against the planned “premature reopening” of the economy, while the Al Jama-ah party said allowing workers to go back to work could amount to sending them to their death. EFF national spokeswoman and MP Delisile Ngwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the introduction of level four lockdown, involving the opening of some sectors of the economy, flew in the face of advice by scientists and logic. The gains of the restrictions could be reversed, should the economy be reopened. Ngwenya said Ramaphosa’s move was premature. The EFF was opposed to the reopening...

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has cautioned against the planned “premature reopening” of the economy, while the Al Jama-ah party said allowing workers to go back to work could amount to sending them to their death.

EFF national spokeswoman and MP Delisile Ngwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the introduction of level four lockdown, involving the opening of some sectors of the economy, flew in the face of advice by scientists and logic. The gains of the restrictions could be reversed, should the economy be reopened.

Ngwenya said Ramaphosa’s move was premature.

The EFF was opposed to the reopening of the economy.

She said the daily infection rate was still above 45 cases and within 24 hours from Thursday, South Africa saw more than new 300 infections.

“We therefore do not understand the reasons for the premature reopening, which ignores the scientific and logical advice of experts.

“We strongly caution against the premature reopening of the economic sectors that require multitudes of employees to be in contact with each other, which would certainly expose them to higher risk of contracting the virus.

“The government should not bend at the altar of capitalist greed because the measures put in place thus far will be reversed in a short period of time.”

Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks said his party was still mulling the decision to implement a phased reopening of the economy, even though most political parties supported the move.

“We cannot start phases to send people to their death because high standards of Covid-19 health and safety and occupational health protocols are not in place at workplaces and schools,” Hendricks said. “Our children should remain at home … we should now embrace the start of a cyber civilisation.”

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald welcomed the phased reopening of the economy, saying it was in line with his party’s recommendation, while Congress of the People’s Dennis Bloem said his party was concerned about the increasing number of infections and death toll.

“There must be a balance between the safety and health and economic needs of the people.”

Congress of the People welcomed the decision to keep borders closed, the decision not to lift the ban on movement between provinces and the ban on the sale of alcohol, which was based on professional advice.

The African Transformation Movement welcomed the phased restoration of the economy, and Change Party president Lesiba Molokomme said it was concerned ministers would again give conflicting messages to the nation when giving details on level four lockdown.

“We ask the president to please get one spokesperson for the Covid-19 Command Council. This will help centralise the dissemination of information and will prevent confusion,” Molokomme said.

Is it too early?

Following Thursday’s announcement of the introduction of level four lockdown, a political analyst has questioned the wisdom of easing restrictions.

Prof Lesiba Teffo said: “We are not even at the peak of the pandemic. Medical evidence does not say we are getting better. Are we doing it the right way by lifting some of the restrictions? I think they might regret that they left it too early.”

Teffo would not speculate about whether Ramaphosa’s highly praised handling of the situation could translate into votes in future elections: “I will leave that to others to deal with.”

Ramaphosa has been praised by citizens and politicians for his handling of the pandemic.

