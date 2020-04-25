 
 
Covid-19 25.4.2020 06:10 am

Parties slam level 4 as ‘premature’, ‘sending people to their death’

Eric Naki
EFF spokesperson Delisile Ngwenya. Picture: Twitter

The EFF said this ‘flew in the face of advice by scientists and logic’, while Al Jamah-ah said ‘we cannot start phases to send people to their death’.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has cautioned against the planned “premature reopening” of the economy, while the Al Jama-ah party said allowing workers to go back to work could amount to sending them to their death. EFF national spokeswoman and MP Delisile Ngwenya said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement of the introduction of level four lockdown, involving the opening of some sectors of the economy, flew in the face of advice by scientists and logic. The gains of the restrictions could be reversed, should the economy be reopened. Ngwenya said Ramaphosa’s move was premature. The EFF was opposed to the reopening...
