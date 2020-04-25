 
 
Covid-19 25.4.2020 06:00 am

Remain virus-alert, there’s still danger out there

Sipho Mabena
Remain virus-alert, there's still danger out there

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) pass a butchery as they patrol the streets of the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa's lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega

More leeway doesn’t mean SA can drop its guard against the killer virus. The country is not out of the woods yet and people need to stick to the loosened restrictions of level four to keep safe, experts say.

Health experts have welcomed the slight reduction in restrictions of the national lockdown, while also warning that the threat has not completely passed and people must remain cautious and abide by the loosened regulations. The biggest consideration in easing the lockdown regulations from the hard lockdown, level five, to level four, was the growing need for food, something many public health officials have been grappling with, as access to food was one of social determinants of health. “The increase in need for food security that we were seeing on the ground as the situation evolved was just as concerning as...
