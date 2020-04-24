Doubts persist over army’s suitability for lockdown duty
Amanda Watson
PREMIUM!
Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) prepare ahead of an intensive lockdown patrol, 23 April 2020, in Soweto, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. The SANDF worked alongside the Johannesburg Metro Police and the South African Police Service. Picture: Michel Bega
Many units have spent extensive time in combat deployment, an expert says, and civilian peacekeeping ‘is not something they’re prepared for. In fact, quite the opposite’.