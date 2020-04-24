Doubts persist over army’s suitability for lockdown duty

President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted it and the Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD) on Wednesday authorised his letter calling for the deployment of almost every available uniformed SA National Defence Force (SANDF) member, backdated to 2 April. And a feisty SANDF chief of staff, Lieutenant-General Lindile Yam, told the JSCD he was not the police and Ramaphosa was his boss. And until a constitutional expert takes up the myriad questions surrounding the notification of parliament and the authorisation of the SANDF deployment in the Constitutional Court, Ramaphosa gets to be the real commander-in-chief for a while. The call-up was merely...

President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted it and the Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD) on Wednesday authorised his letter calling for the deployment of almost every available uniformed SA National Defence Force (SANDF) member, backdated to 2 April.

And a feisty SANDF chief of staff, Lieutenant-General Lindile Yam, told the JSCD he was not the police and Ramaphosa was his boss.

And until a constitutional expert takes up the myriad questions surrounding the notification of parliament and the authorisation of the SANDF deployment in the Constitutional Court, Ramaphosa gets to be the real commander-in-chief for a while.

The call-up was merely the upper limit of what he could call into action, not necessarily that he would, noted military expert and former SADF officer John Dovey.

“Combat readiness” was an administrative function which essentially meant all the different units facing deployment had to have all their paperwork in place, Dovey said.

“That includes everyone currently being medically assessed to be fit for duty. There’s a dental exam, what their HIV status is, are they qualified for their post, have they done their preparatory courses, do they have the right rank for the post, and that’s just for each individual,” Dovey said.

“Expanding the picture, they have to look if they have the right equipment and a very small part of that is an assessment of the unit, which includes a variety of exercises to ensure they are sufficiently trained to carry out their various operations.”

And therein lies the rub, with many units having spent extensive time in various war zones on a rotational basis working under the United Nations.

“From external deployments, especially the guys who have been deployed to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, that is a combat deployment, which is not the same as what has been ordered here in South Africa,” Dovey said.

“There, they are forbidden, most of the time, from interacting with civilians, except in the most superficial way. So, this is not something they’re prepared for. In fact, quite the opposite.”

Dovey said troops had been in the DRC since it was still known as Zaire, following Nelson Mandela’s first authorisation for the SANDF’s deployment to the wartorn country.

“They have a combat mindset. It’s the same as when troops were pulled off the border and put into townships in the mid ’80s. This is the exact equivalent of that, which is a concern,” Dovey said.

Every uniformed member of the SANDF is required by law to have had the SANDF’s code of conduct explained to them, acknowledge they understand it, sign it, and act according to it prescripts.

The first line reads: “I pledge to serve and defend my country and its people in accordance with the constitution and the law and with honour, dignity, courage, and integrity.”

“Nowhere does any legislation allow for SANDF members, despite being given virtually the same powers as the SAPS, to mete out punishment in the form of slaps, push-ups, or forcing people to roll in the street,” Dovey said. “All of that is not only illegal, but against the code of conduct.”

Nor, it seemed, was this enough, with the SANDF yesterday calling for specialist reservists who not yet been contacted to join up. These included healthcare practitioners – especially nurses and doctors – qualified chefs, mechanics, engineers, pilots and seamstresses.

“This is part of the total government scenario planning, taking into consideration the worldwide trends and our own scientific analysis and experience,” the SANDF said in a statement on Thursday.

“Various skills within the SANDF will be deployed in support of other government departments to deal decisively with contingencies that might arise. In the main, it will capacitate the engineering capabilities, healthcare capabilities and logistics capabilities.”

Director at African Defence Review and defence expert Darren Olivier estimated on Tuesday night there were about 8,200 air force, 34,000 army, 5,200 military health and 5,700 navy personnel, plus 20,000 reservists – of whom not all are deployable – as well as a few hundred auxiliaries.

As noted in a report by Institute for Security Studies senior researcher Johan Burger: “Limited time for planning, organising and training made it inevitable that policing South Africa’s Covid-19 lockdown would pose challenges for law enforcement.

“Many countries have taken drastic measures to contain the pandemic but in SA, the restrictions have been particularly severe. They include keeping people in their homes, banning the sale of nonessential items and preventing informal traders from operating without a permit,” Burger wrote.

