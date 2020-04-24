 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Covid-19 24.4.2020 06:00 am

Doubts persist over army’s suitability for lockdown duty

Amanda Watson
PREMIUM!
Doubts persist over army’s suitability for lockdown duty

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) prepare ahead of an intensive lockdown patrol, 23 April 2020, in Soweto, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. The SANDF worked alongside the Johannesburg Metro Police and the South African Police Service. Picture: Michel Bega

Many units have spent extensive time in combat deployment, an expert says, and civilian peacekeeping ‘is not something they’re prepared for. In fact, quite the opposite’.

President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted it and the Joint Standing Committee on Defence (JSCD) on Wednesday authorised his letter calling for the deployment of almost every available uniformed SA National Defence Force (SANDF) member, backdated to 2 April. And a feisty SANDF chief of staff, Lieutenant-General Lindile Yam, told the JSCD he was not the police and Ramaphosa was his boss. And until a constitutional expert takes up the myriad questions surrounding the notification of parliament and the authorisation of the SANDF deployment in the Constitutional Court, Ramaphosa gets to be the real commander-in-chief for a while. The call-up was merely...
Related Stories
We need a new type of citizenship 24.4.2020
Be patient, normality will return slowly 24.4.2020
Surgery overload awaits SA after lockdown 24.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.