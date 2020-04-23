Soweto residents fear hunger more than soldiers
Bernadette Wicks
A member of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is seen during a patrol, 23 April 2020, at Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. The SANDF worked alongside the Johannesburg Metro Police and the South African Police Service. Picture: Michel Bega
The news that an additional 70,000 defence force members would be deployed countrywide concerned some residents of Soweto, but their greatest fear is that their families would go hungry.