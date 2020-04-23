 
 
Covid-19 23.4.2020 05:30 pm

Soweto residents fear hunger more than soldiers

Bernadette Wicks
Soweto residents fear hunger more than soldiers

A member of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is seen during a patrol, 23 April 2020, at Bara Taxi Rank in Soweto, in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. The SANDF worked alongside the Johannesburg Metro Police and the South African Police Service. Picture: Michel Bega

The news that an additional 70,000 defence force members would be deployed countrywide concerned some residents of Soweto, but their greatest fear is that their families would go hungry.

Despite the harrowing reports of police and military brutality during the national lockdown – and the looming deployment of tens of thousands more troops to South Africa’s streets – hunger is still the number one concern for Soweto residents. Zodwa Tshabalala tried to force a smile but she could not stop the tears rolling down her cheeks on Thursday morning. “What are we going to eat?” the 56-year-old mother of three said from her front yard, her voice heavy with desperation. A domestic worker, Tshabalala has not earned any money since the start of the national lockdown. Her employers had...
