Covid-19 23.4.2020 06:05 am

Unions in dilemma over IMF loans to government, says analyst

Brian Sokutu
Unions in dilemma over IMF loans to government, says analyst

Cosatu and its affiliates members march to the Gauteng legislature in Johannesburg, 13 February 2019, on a one-day nationwide strike against job losses and Eskom restructuring. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Unions oppose these loans because they come with strings attached, but can’t ‘take a hostile stance… because it is spent in the direction of the poor’.

The South African labour movement’s silence following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s mention of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) during his speech on fiscal stimulus during the Covid-19 crisis exposed the dilemma in which unions found themselves, political analyst Ralph Mathekga said yesterday. “To date, the World Bank, IMF, Brics New Development Bank and the African Development Bank have been approached and are working with Treasury on various funding transactions. “Some of these institutions have created financing packages that are aimed at assisting countries that are having to address the coronavirus crisis, like us,” said Ramaphosa. Ironically, an ANC-SA Communist Party-Cosatu-Sanco alliance...
