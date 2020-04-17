 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Covid-19 17.4.2020 06:05 am

Government grabs control of water delivery services

Bernadette Wicks
PREMIUM!
Government grabs control of water delivery services

Vaal Dam levels have finally improved following heavy rains across Gauteng. Image: Vaal Weekblad

The new directions allow for dysfunctional municipalities to be bypassed, a water expert says, but could aggravate simmering tensions in the agriculture sector.

Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has effectively nationalised the country’s water delivery services, ceding control to a central body as part of her efforts to address the Covid-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the minister gazetted new directions establishing a National Disaster Water Command Centre (NDWCC) at Johannesburg’s Rand Water. The NDWCC has been tasked with procuring water-related goods and services for the whole of the country during the Covid-19 disaster. “The primary activities by Rand Water in mitigating the spread of Covid-19 largely involve the procuring of goods and services that must be deployed to all areas that have been...
Related Stories
Tradebrics offers vouchers to assist entrepreneurs 17.4.2020
Hawkers queue for permit which will ensure survival 17.4.2020
The many benefits of not having a drink 17.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.