 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Covid-19 16.4.2020 05:32 pm

Why Meshoe is unlikely to face arrest for refusing ‘infected’ Chinese test kits

Eric Naki
PREMIUM!
Why Meshoe is unlikely to face arrest for refusing ‘infected’ Chinese test kits

ACDP president Rev Kenneth Meshoe. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi

The leader of the ACDP made claims similar to those that saw a Cape Town man getting arrested, with a few possibly crucial differences.

African Christian Democratic Party leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe may not have contravened lockdown regulations with his claims that Covid-19 testing kits being used at government hospitals are contaminated, according to a legal expert. Meshoe’s claims are similar to those made by Cape Town man Stephen Donald Birch, who appeared at the Cape Town Magistrates Court last week and was charged with a breach of the Disaster Management Regulations. He was released on a warning and will return to court on 14 July after sharing a video in which he cautioned people not to submit to testing, as the test kits...
Related Stories
US says probing if coronavirus came from Chinese lab 16.4.2020
COLUMN: Online learning needs to become part of mainstream education 16.4.2020
UEFA to meet on April 23 to discuss plans for resumption of football season 16.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.