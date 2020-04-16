 
 
Covid-19 16.4.2020 06:05 am

Airlines play their part in combating killer virus

Rorisang Kgosana
Airlines play their part in combating killer virus

An Air France KLM Martinair Cargo plane. Picture: YouTube

Since 1 April, Air France KLM Martinair Cargo’s B747-400 freighters have been carrying 100 tons of much-needed cargo into the country, four times a week.

Airlines are playing their part in combating the coronavirus by flying medical equipment required to beat the Covid-19 outbreak into South Africa. Government announced it would allow the operation of cargo flights during the lockdown period after it had prohibited any movement in and out of the country in an attempt to contain the pandemic. Since 1 April, Air France KLM Martinair Cargo’s B747-400 freighters have been carrying 100 tons of much-needed cargo into the country, four times a week. This was due to the high demand of coronavirus relief supplies from Europe into SA. This relief cargo mainly consists...
