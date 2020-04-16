Airlines play their part in combating killer virus

Airlines are playing their part in combating the coronavirus by flying medical equipment required to beat the Covid-19 outbreak into South Africa. Government announced it would allow the operation of cargo flights during the lockdown period after it had prohibited any movement in and out of the country in an attempt to contain the pandemic. Since 1 April, Air France KLM Martinair Cargo’s B747-400 freighters have been carrying 100 tons of much-needed cargo into the country, four times a week. This was due to the high demand of coronavirus relief supplies from Europe into SA. This relief cargo mainly consists...

Airlines are playing their part in combating the coronavirus by flying medical equipment required to beat the Covid-19 outbreak into South Africa.

Government announced it would allow the operation of cargo flights during the lockdown period after it had prohibited any movement in and out of the country in an attempt to contain the pandemic.

Since 1 April, Air France KLM Martinair Cargo’s B747-400 freighters have been carrying 100 tons of much-needed cargo into the country, four times a week. This was due to the high demand of coronavirus relief supplies from Europe into SA.

This relief cargo mainly consists of pharmaceuticals, Covid-19 test kits, masks, sanitisers and other essential goods required, said Jeff Gaitskill, commercial manager of eastern and southern Africa for Air France KLM Martinair Cargo.

“Europe and the US are sending equipment and aid to South Africa on these flights and the demand and support for these freighters is continuing and is well supported by government agencies and global freight forwarders alike,” he said.

The airline travels from Johannesburg to Amsterdam to send between 30 and 35 tons of perishable foodstuffs, such as fruit, vegetables and fish, which are distributed to provide essential services in European countries such as Italy, Spain and the Netherlands.

South African Airways has also brought in more than one million masks on a “cargo-only humanitarian” flight.

A crew of six pilots and five support staff transported 1.8 million masks from China into South Africa in three days.

In a YouTube video, one of the pilots, Alex McPhail, explains that the plane came in from China to Clark Airport in the Phillipines, where four pilots led the 13-hour flight to Johannesburg.

“This is the first of many cargo flights about to head off to China and we are bringing back some medical spares, face masks and urgently required items for this Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s been an interesting run. The plane has come in from Guangzhou directly to Clark, picking us up and resting at the airport and, with the cargo still on board, refuelled and we are on our way again,” said McPhail.

