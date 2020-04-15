‘Chinese attacks won’t harm African relations’ – expert

While the outbreak of fresh isolated incidents of attacks by Chinese citizens on Africans in the Chinese People’s Republic might have a lasting impact on public diplomacy, Chinese relations with the African continent were not likely to suffer, according to an international relations expert. Sporadic incidents and complaints by Africans based in China of being abused by their hosts during the Covid-19 outbreak, which is showing great signs of subsiding in the Asian country, have included public beatings and being forced to spend up to 14 days being quarantined, despite being coronavirus-negative – a matter that has been taken up...

The incidents have jolted the Chinese government into action, with Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian rejecting “differential treatment of Africans”, saying China subscribed to “zero tolerance on discrimination”.

“Since the outbreak, the authorities in Guangdong have attached high importance to the treatment of foreign patients, including African nationals.

“Measures include the provision of health management services without differentiation, to designate hotels for the accommodation of foreigners required to undergo medical observation, and adoption of price adjustment for those in financial difficulties.

“The Chinese people always see in the African people, partners and brothers through thick and thin. The China-Africa friendship is unbreakable as it is deeply rooted in this land.

“African friends can count on getting fair, just, cordial and friendly reception in China,” said Lijian.

SA Institute of International Affairs foreign policy senior researcher Cobus van Staden, said the Chinese government reaction seemed to be “getting friendly responses from African governments”.

“My sense is that African governments are eager to put the issue behind them because China is an important partner.

“However, it seems that opposition groups and expat communities in China and beyond won’t forget the incident soon, and it might take further measures from the Chinese government to reframe the issue,” said Van Staden.

He said he did not foresee trade between China and African countries being affected by the incidents.

“There might be more lasting impact on Chinese public diplomacy on the continent, but the China-Africa relationship is so big and so central to Africa’s economy, that I think both sides are looking for ways to patch things up while saving face,” Van Staden said.

He did not rule out a “rightwing elements in China” being behind the incidents.

Van Staden: “It certainly seems that way.

“One should keep in mind that Chinese expatriates in Africa have also faced discrimination due to perceptions that they’re carrying the virus.

“It seems like panic around the pandemic brings out the worst in people, but that can’t be an excuse for discrimination.

“But I think African countries and China are already moving in a direction to defuse the situation.

“The statement from the Chinese foreign ministry has already received positive responses from African leaders.

“Chinese help on both Covid-19 and debt relief will help to ameliorate the problem, but there also should be education initiatives in China to help build awareness against racism.

“One should keep in mind that China isn’t used to thinking of itself as an immigration destination. Over many decades the major migration movement has been outwards, and there isn’t a coherent politics of multicultural citizenship in China the way there exists in the United States.

“This will be a long process, and it is really important for African governments to respond quickly and vocally when these incidents occur.”

