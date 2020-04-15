 
 
Covid-19 15.4.2020

‘Chinese attacks won’t harm African relations’ – expert

Brian Sokutu
‘Chinese attacks won’t harm African relations’ – expert

(FILES) This file photo taken on March 2, 2018 shows people gathering on a street in the "Little Africa" district in Guangzhou, the capital of southern China's Guangdong province. - Africans in southern China's largest city say they have become targets of suspicion and subjected to forced evictions, arbitrary quarantines and mass coronavirus testing as the country steps up its fight against imported infections. (Photo by Fred DUFOUR / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY HEALTH-VIRUS-RACISM, FOCUS BY LAURIE CHEN

An international relations expert says despite the targeted harassment of Africans in China, accused of spreading the novel coronavirus, China’s relations with the continent are unlikely to suffer lasting damage.

While the outbreak of fresh isolated incidents of attacks by Chinese citizens on Africans in the Chinese People’s Republic might have a lasting impact on public diplomacy, Chinese relations with the African continent were not likely to suffer, according to an international relations expert. Sporadic incidents and complaints by Africans based in China of being abused by their hosts during the Covid-19 outbreak, which is showing great signs of subsiding in the Asian country, have included public beatings and being forced to spend up to 14 days being quarantined, despite being coronavirus-negative – a matter that has been taken up...
