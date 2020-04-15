‘Chinese attacks won’t harm African relations’ – expert
Brian Sokutu
(FILES) This file photo taken on March 2, 2018 shows people gathering on a street in the "Little Africa" district in Guangzhou, the capital of southern China's Guangdong province. - Africans in southern China's largest city say they have become targets of suspicion and subjected to forced evictions, arbitrary quarantines and mass coronavirus testing as the country steps up its fight against imported infections. (Photo by Fred DUFOUR / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY HEALTH-VIRUS-RACISM, FOCUS BY LAURIE CHEN
An international relations expert says despite the targeted harassment of Africans in China, accused of spreading the novel coronavirus, China’s relations with the continent are unlikely to suffer lasting damage.