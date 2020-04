A senior police officer affiliated with the Hawks was thrown into jail along with friends and family when he was caught hosting a braai at his home in Pretoria during the Easter weekend. According to a source within the police, a contingent of about 25 police officers found the lieutenant colonel and a group of seven people having a braai at the back of his house in Jan Niemand Park. The officer apparently admitted that his guests had come to visit from Eersterust, in contravention of the lockdown regulations. National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo confirmed the arrest, adding that...

A senior police officer affiliated with the Hawks was thrown into jail along with friends and family when he was caught hosting a braai at his home in Pretoria during the Easter weekend.

According to a source within the police, a contingent of about 25 police officers found the lieutenant colonel and a group of seven people having a braai at the back of his house in Jan Niemand Park.

The officer apparently admitted that his guests had come to visit from Eersterust, in contravention of the lockdown regulations.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo confirmed the arrest, adding that four other people were also detained.

“They were arrested at the weekend for contravening the lockdown regulations. He was having a braai and a get-together. He does work for and assists with investigations at the Hawks but he is not a registered Hawks member,” Naidoo said.

The lieutenant colonel was released on R1,000 bail and is expected to reappear before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 14 July.

At least 15 police officers have been arrested since the beginning of the lockdown, Naidoo said.

Eleven police officers were arrested in connection with alcohol-related crimes in the Western Cape.

Bottle stores in the province have been plagued with break-ins and looting since alcohol sales were banned during the lockdown.

Seven police officers were arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a bottle store in Bonnievale on Sunday.

Two officers from Delft in Cape Town were detained when trying to flee after being caught attempting to buy alcohol at a liquor store with the intention of reselling it illegally.

Decisive action would be taken by those officers breaking the law, Naidoo said.

“It might be disappointing that our police officers, who are expected to be upholding the law, are allegedly breaking it. But we want to reassure the nation that we are acting decisively against such members. The fact that we have arrested our very own is indicative that we are dealing with such matters.”

