 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Covid-19 14.4.2020 03:30 pm

Angels in uniform help Joburg’s addicts during lockdown

Julian Du Plessis
PREMIUM!
Angels in uniform help Joburg’s addicts during lockdown

Homeless people and addiction sufferers receive medication from a nurse at a shelter, 14 April 2020, at the converted Hofland Park Recreation Centre in Bezuidenhout Valley during the coronavirus pandemic. The nurses, who form part of South African National Council on Alcoholism, are attempting to curb the spread of the coronavirus while healing recovering addicts. Picture: Michel Bega

A group of veteran nurses have taken it upon themselves to help Johannesburg’s homeless and addicts during the Covid-19 lockdown by converting an old recreation centre into a makeshift rehabilitation centre.

Being homeless and living with HIV can’t be easy for a drug addict on lockdown, but this is a situation many of the country’s most vulnerable sadly find themselves in at present. This is why four passionate, veteran nurses took it upon themselves to tend to homeless addicts (including alcoholics) and ensure they receive daily assistance that could change their lives. The four nurses assist close to 1,500 stranded outcasts in the Johannesburg CBD. These tireless volunteers, nurses over 50 years old, with support from early-rising doctors, are committed to providing these vulnerable addicts with blankets, soap, toilet paper and...
Related Stories
EFF claims govt has ordered the reopening of NW mines 14.4.2020
Puppy almost loses eye after chainsaw attack on Easter weekend 14.4.2020
Covid positive mom gives birth and meets her son over video stream 14.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.