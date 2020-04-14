Angels in uniform help Joburg’s addicts during lockdown
Julian Du Plessis
Homeless people and addiction sufferers receive medication from a nurse at a shelter, 14 April 2020, at the converted Hofland Park Recreation Centre in Bezuidenhout Valley during the coronavirus pandemic. The nurses, who form part of South African National Council on Alcoholism, are attempting to curb the spread of the coronavirus while healing recovering addicts. Picture: Michel Bega
A group of veteran nurses have taken it upon themselves to help Johannesburg’s homeless and addicts during the Covid-19 lockdown by converting an old recreation centre into a makeshift rehabilitation centre.