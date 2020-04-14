 
 
Covid-19 14.4.2020 06:00 am

Stop the brutality or face a lockdown revolt, experts warn

Bernadette Wicks
A man is searched after being chased down by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the police during a patrol in the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa's lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega

Experts have warned that unless the reported heavy-handedness of police and soldiers in enforcing lockdown regulations is reined in, the authorities could face a backlash that could lead to a revolt.

Experts have warned that if left unchecked, military and police brutality during the national Covid-19 lockdown could ultimately give way to a revolt. However, South Africans had only themselves to blame for the wave of brutality sweeping the nation by the security cluster, political analyst Ralph Mathekga said, and noted there was no point in blaming the ANC when people had given away their power. “This thing would not be so terrible to bear if idiots had not been released on the streets. It just shows again, South Africa has never moved away from it’s tradition of securitising a socio-economic...
