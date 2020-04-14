Stop the brutality or face a lockdown revolt, experts warn
Bernadette Wicks
PREMIUM!
A man is searched after being chased down by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the police during a patrol in the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa's lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
Experts have warned that unless the reported heavy-handedness of police and soldiers in enforcing lockdown regulations is reined in, the authorities could face a backlash that could lead to a revolt.