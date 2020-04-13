 
 
Covid-19 13.4.2020 05:37 pm

Hope dwindles for South Africans stranded abroad

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Hope dwindles for South Africans stranded abroad

Members of the SANDF dressed in protective gear can be seen escorting some of the 114 repatriated South Africans from Wuhan at the Polokwane Airport before being transported to the quarantine zone at The Ranch Resort, 14 March 2020, Polokwane. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Several South Africans who are desperate to return home from foreign countries under lockdown are getting increasingly despondent, as they fall at the bottom of Dirco’s list of priorities.

South Africans stranded abroad and desperate to come home are being hamstrung by red tape, communication breakdowns and a lot of heartache, as global lockdown measures clashed with their hopes for a swift return. The Department of International Affairs and Cooperation is calling for understanding, saying not all South Africans could be returned, with most nations under strict lockdowns and states of emergency. According to Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele, South Africa had to date repatriated close to 1,000 South Africans from various countries since the start of global pandemic. All those who returned, he added, would have been screened and...
