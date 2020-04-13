Hope dwindles for South Africans stranded abroad
Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
PREMIUM!
Members of the SANDF dressed in protective gear can be seen escorting some of the 114 repatriated South Africans from Wuhan at the Polokwane Airport before being transported to the quarantine zone at The Ranch Resort, 14 March 2020, Polokwane. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Several South Africans who are desperate to return home from foreign countries under lockdown are getting increasingly despondent, as they fall at the bottom of Dirco’s list of priorities.