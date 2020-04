President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned criminals taking advantage of the lockdown to commit crimes by saying the law is not on holiday but will act harshly against them. “I have a message for those callous criminals who think they can take advantage. The criminal justice system is not on leave. You will be arrested, you will be tried and you will be put behind bars,” Ramaphosa said in a message on Monday. The president’s warning came as crimes such as break-ins at bottle stores, schools and businesses escalated over the weekend. According to Minister of Police Bheki Cele, there were...

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned criminals taking advantage of the lockdown to commit crimes by saying the law is not on holiday but will act harshly against them.

“I have a message for those callous criminals who think they can take advantage. The criminal justice system is not on leave. You will be arrested, you will be tried and you will be put behind bars,” Ramaphosa said in a message on Monday.

The president’s warning came as crimes such as break-ins at bottle stores, schools and businesses escalated over the weekend. According to Minister of Police Bheki Cele, there were people working with members of the police to steal from bottle stores in the Western Cape.

He said some SAPS members had been arrested and the minister expected the criminal justice system to act harshly against the police officers and the members of the public involved. Acts of burglary and vandalism of liquor outlets and schools came after police reports earlier indicated there was a drop in most crime except violence against women.

In Gauteng, incidents of burglaries at schools have been on the increase and education MEC Panyaza Lesufi expressed concern about the situation. The MEC on Sunday said the number of schools already burgled and vandalised was at 55 since the lockdown was declared and incidents had escalated since 9 April.

The MEC named 15 of the schools that had break-ins in various parts of the province.

“It seems these criminals are not bothered and they don’t have a sense of the damage they are causing to the future of our children … we are doomed, the future is bleak. Indeed, the coarse behaviour of these criminals is annoying and they must be apprehended and face the law,” Lesufi said.

Meanwhile, the Congress of the People (Cope) has opposed the call for the lifting of the ban on the sale of liquor. Party spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the call made by the Gauteng Liquor Forum for the lifting of the liquor ban must be rejected.

The forum threatened to take Ramaphosa to court if he failed to lift the ban, which is one of the lockdown regulations imposed by the president as way to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“It is baffling our minds that people are calling for the suspension of the ban on alcohol sales, but we don’t hear similar calls for the reopening of the schools and universities. Equally there is no call for the reopening of churches, mosques and synagogues from anyone, Bloem said.

“Cope condemns the looting of liquor outlets and calls upon the police to hunt down these thugs and put them behind bars,” he said.

Several political parties have opposed the lifting of the ban on liquor. The EFF was leading the charge on the matter, saying government should rather strengthen the rules on liquor sales.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.