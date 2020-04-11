Ramaphosa ‘did the right thing at the right time’
Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
A Diepsloot resident receives one of 3,000 packages of fresh produce and soap delivered by the Steyn City Foundation, 9 April 2020, north of Johannesburg, during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Donations were made by Steyn City residents and golf members who contributed to helping their neighbouring community. Picture: Michel Bega
There has been virtual universal praise for the president’s extension to the Covid-19 lockdown, a brave move that might just save the economy from total collapse.