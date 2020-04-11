 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Covid-19 11.4.2020 06:00 am

Ramaphosa ‘did the right thing at the right time’

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
PREMIUM!
Ramaphosa ‘did the right thing at the right time’

A Diepsloot resident receives one of 3,000 packages of fresh produce and soap delivered by the Steyn City Foundation, 9 April 2020, north of Johannesburg, during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Donations were made by Steyn City residents and golf members who contributed to helping their neighbouring community. Picture: Michel Bega

There has been virtual universal praise for the president’s extension to the Covid-19 lockdown, a brave move that might just save the economy from total collapse.

President Cyril Ramaphosa may well have thwarted an economic meltdown bigger than what’s to come by shutting down the country for a further two weeks, says Servest. The facilities management company fully supported the extension of the lockdown, saying it was saving lives as well as the economy in the long run, according to its sales director Khanyiso Myathaza. But experts warned that small businesses had their work cut out adapting to the uncertain new order under the Covid-19 pandemic. “Why Cyril had to impose the extended lockdown is the issue of death as a result of injury on duty...
Related Stories
Public and private sector should respond as one team – Mkhize 10.4.2020
School holidays may be scrapped to salvage 2020 academic year – Motshekga 10.4.2020
Mayor Speelman’s apology for ‘boesman’ remark won’t suffice – HRC 10.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.