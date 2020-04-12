Women in Sport: The girl from Vereeniging who became a global netball icon

Better known for spearheading the New Zealand attack for 14 years, netball icon Irene van Dyk was first recognised as an international star in her country of birth, and before she spread her wings overseas, she played an important role in lifting the profile of the game in South Africa. Born in Vereeniging, it was in SA where Van Dyk developed her skills, and while the country’s isolation prevented her from showcasing her talent in the early stages of her senior career, she blossomed on the global stage after readmission. Having made her Proteas debut in 1994, Van Dyk led...

Better known for spearheading the New Zealand attack for 14 years, netball icon Irene van Dyk was first recognised as an international star in her country of birth, and before she spread her wings overseas, she played an important role in lifting the profile of the game in South Africa.

Born in Vereeniging, it was in SA where Van Dyk developed her skills, and while the country’s isolation prevented her from showcasing her talent in the early stages of her senior career, she blossomed on the global stage after readmission.

Having made her Proteas debut in 1994, Van Dyk led the SA team to a silver medal at the 1995 World Championships in Birmingham.

Punching well above their weight, with 1.91-metre goal shooter Van Dyk delivering some stunning performances up front, the South African side lost to Australia in the final, but they delivered a memorable effort.

At the age of 23, Van Dyk was thrust into the limelight when the team returned home, as their result raised the profile of the sport.

“The 1995 championships put netball on the map in South Africa,” Van Dyk told the International Netball Federation.

“We arrived at the airport (in Johannesburg) and there were so many people welcoming us back. It lifted netball’s profile overnight.”

Van Dyk went on to play 72 Tests for SA until 1999, when she opted for a move to Wellington and switched her allegiance to her adoptive nation.

Already established among the world’s best, her game improved even further at the head of the Silver Ferns attack after she made her debut for New Zealand in 2000.

A key figure in a strong Kiwi side which consistently challenged Australia for the top spot in the world rankings, Van Dyk earned one gold and two silver medals at the World Championships between 2003 and 2011.

She also bagged three medals at the Commonwealth Games, earning two gold and one silver between 2002 and 2010.

Flaunting her accuracy, Van Dyk netted 300 of her 324 shots at goal at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, for a 93% success rate, and in the 2012 ANZ Championship season she lifted the title with the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic after sinking 501 of her 527 shots (95%).

In June 2014, admitting she had lost her edge, she retired from the international game.

After playing 145 Tests for New Zealand, and 72 for her native South Africa,the popular goal shooter called time on her career with a total of 217 matches under her belt, and she remains the most capped international netball player of all time.

“I have really high expectations of myself,” she said after announcing her retirement.

“My match statistics over the past few months in the ANZ Championship are simply not good enough to justify taking my game to the international level.”

Now 47, the former Proteas captain lives in the picturesque Hawke’s Bay region on the east coast of New Zealand with her husband Christie.

Her daughter, Bianca, competed for the San Diego State University rowing team on the US collegiate circuit between 2016 and 2019, while studying kinesiology.

In recent years, Van Dyk has conducted coaching and development clinics around the world, and she is an official ambassador for Netball New Zealand (NNZ).

Recognised for her achievements, she was named New Zealand Sportswoman-of-the Year in 2003 and was appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2009 for her services to netball.

Having agreed to mentor six Fijian teachers in 2017, Van Dyk said she was eager to continue playing a role at grassroots level.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.