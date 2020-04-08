 
 
Covid-19 8.4.2020 04:50 pm

Winter is coming – what it means for the coronavirus pandemic

Nica Richards
Winter is coming – what it means for the coronavirus pandemic

Covid-19 cases could spike in winter – but not because of the cold.

Covid-19 has already claimed tens of thousands of lives worldwide, and South Africa has seen 1,749 confirmed cases. Now, with testing stations increasingly being rolled out across the country, this number is expected to increase. But will the pending colder winter months coming cause cases to spike even more? Many have alluded to the fact that the novel coronavirus thrives in colder weather. With the northern hemisphere being hit the hardest by Covid-19, this belief seemed to give citizens hope that their coming summer would reduce the number of cases. At least one expert believes the answer may not be...
