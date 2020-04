German multinational technology giant Siemens has partnered with Legae Larona – a women-owned enterprise in Alexandra – to manufacture much-needed face masks for struggling communities. Legae Larona is a full-service cut-and-sew manufacturer of highly crafted sewn objects with socially responsible and unconventional business concepts. The company was founded as an effort to preserve the skill of sewing, creating jobs and manufacturing affordable garments. “We are a proudly South African company, with a focus on discerning quality. We believe the way to compete with the overall production market is through exquisite craftsmanship. “We are designers at heart. We love the challenge...

German multinational technology giant Siemens has partnered with Legae Larona – a women-owned enterprise in Alexandra – to manufacture much-needed face masks for struggling communities.

Legae Larona is a full-service cut-and-sew manufacturer of highly crafted sewn objects with socially responsible and unconventional business concepts.

The company was founded as an effort to preserve the skill of sewing, creating jobs and manufacturing affordable garments.

“We are a proudly South African company, with a focus on discerning quality. We believe the way to compete with the overall production market is through exquisite craftsmanship.

“We are designers at heart. We love the challenge of design and finding solutions that streamline functionality while enhancing every aspect of our business. We find the right materials to suit your design and we know where to find them,” maintained Legae Larona in its website.

Siemens, which this week contributed R500,000 to the country’s Solidarity Response Fund (SRP) to help in addressing the Covid-19 crisis, said it was committed to “playing a part in flattening the curve of the virus”, according to Siemens chief executive officer for Southern and Eastern Africa, Sabine Dall’Omo.

Echoing a message by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Dall’Omo said everyone had “a responsibility during this time to play a part”, urging people to obey national lockdown regulations by staying at home.

The SRP is an independently administered fund that allows individuals, companies and members of the international community, to make tax-deductible donations to help in the fight against the pandemic.

“Now is a crucial time for companies to evaluate their place in society and make a difference, no matter how small.

“Our contribution to the Solidarity Response Fund cements Siemens’ promise to improving the lives of South Africans,” said Dall’Omo.

Against the background of demand for protective gear, Dall’Omo said Siemens found it “important to partner with Legae Larona, a 100% black female-owned enterprise based in Alexandra township, to manufacture 20,000 face masks that will be distributed to communities in need”.

Dall’Omo said: “This forms part of the company’s enterprise and supplier development for women and a social contribution during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Townships such as Alexandra in Johannesburg are quite confined, making residents in those communities become more susceptible to the disease as it has a greater chance of spreading at a much faster pace.”

She added: “Working alongside the South African government, a commitment, not only in taking care of our most vulnerable communities, but ultimately contributing to the fight against this virus and the betterment of the country, is imperative in these trying times.”

