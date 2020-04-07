 
 
Time to snitch on price gougers

Rorisang Kgosana
Snitches get stitches, but if you want the authorities to be able to take companies exploiting the coronavirus emergency to task, you might have to become a snitch yourself.

Snitching on traders, retailers and suppliers was the only way to beat excessive pricing of goods and ensure that outlets adhere to the Competition Act’s amended regulations. Since the announcement of a national shutdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Competition Commission have been collaborating with the National Consumer Commission (NCC) to deal with exploitative practices and abuse of dominance relating to the virus. There has, however, been a steady decline in the number of reported cases to the Commission. While the commission has received over 800 complaints of excessive pricing since the start of the lockdown, the daily reports...
