Tripartite alliance rejects Mboweni’s IMF, World Bank plan
Eric Naki
PREMIUM!
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni leads a breakfast attended by government and ministers ahead of the World Economic Forum in Davos, January 2020. Picture: Twitter (@GCISMedia)
Gov is hosting a pre-WEF breakfast led by the Finance Min Tito Mboweni & attended by gov Ministers&business.
Rather than compromising South Africa’s sovereignty, the country should turn to the new Brics development bank and pension funds to pull through, it said.