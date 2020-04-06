 
 
Heavy-handed policing could cost state after lockdown

Gcina Ntsaluba
A man is searched after being chased down by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the police during a patrol in the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa's lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega

Eight people have died and twelve cases are being investigated involving police and the military abusing their powers, and according to a legal expert, the lockdown doesn’t mean the state can be let off the hook.

The families of the eight people who have been killed due to heavy-handed policing during the coronavirus lockdown have the same legal options as anyone else who has suffered at the hands of the police, and could file for civil damages. With eight people killed so far during the Covid-19 lockdown, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said it was investigating 12 cases ranging from death as a result of police action, to assault that have taken place since the start of the lockdown on 26 March 2020. Acting National Spokesperson for Ipid Sontaga Seisa said Gauteng had two murder...
