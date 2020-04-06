Heavy-handed policing could cost state after lockdown
Gcina Ntsaluba
PREMIUM!
A man is searched after being chased down by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the police during a patrol in the Johannesburg CBD, 1 April 2020, during a nationwide lockdown. South Africa's lockdown imposes strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Picture: Michel Bega
Eight people have died and twelve cases are being investigated involving police and the military abusing their powers, and according to a legal expert, the lockdown doesn’t mean the state can be let off the hook.