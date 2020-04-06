NGO drops case against brutish cops and soldiers
Bernadette Wicks
A man reacts as he opens his door to South African soldiers wearing protective masks amid concerns for the Covid-19 coronavirus while they search an apartment block in Johannesburg, on April 2, 2020. Police officers conducted a search during a joint operation between the South African Police Services and the South African National Defence Forces aimed at enforcing the country’s lockdown. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)
The NGO Fair and Equitable Society hasn’t provided details on why they have withdrawn their urgent case over the excessive use of violence by police and military dealing with those disobeying the lockdown order.