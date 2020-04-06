 
 
Covid-19 6.4.2020 04:44 pm

NGO drops case against brutish cops and soldiers

Bernadette Wicks
A man reacts as he opens his door to South African soldiers wearing protective masks amid concerns for the Covid-19 coronavirus while they search an apartment block in Johannesburg, on April 2, 2020. Police officers conducted a search during a joint operation between the South African Police Services and the South African National Defence Forces aimed at enforcing the country’s lockdown. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

The NGO Fair and Equitable Society hasn’t provided details on why they have withdrawn their urgent case over the excessive use of violence by police and military dealing with those disobeying the lockdown order.

An NGO has dropped the high court case it launched last week against government over allegations of “violence, excessive force, torture and assault” exacted by police and soldiers during the national lockdown. Fair and Equitable Society (FES) last week approached the North Gauteng High Court, in Pretoria, seeking an order declaring this conduct “unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid”. This after videos – which looked to show the security personnel tasked with enforcing the lockdown, forcing non-compliant civilians to do frog jumps and roll on the floor – started surfacing on social media. In her founding affidavit, FES director Samantha Sarjoo also...
