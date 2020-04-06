Can you really get Covid-19 more than once?
Rorisang Kgosana
A molecular geneticist in protective clothing prepares a test for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease in a hospital lab in the Rhineland Region, Germany, 01 April 2020 (issued 02 April 2020). Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH
An infection by the current strain of the coronavirus is supposed to guarantee future immunity, according to scientists, but some strange cases in Asia have cast doubt over whether this is truly the case.