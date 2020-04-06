 
 
Covid-19 6.4.2020 04:31 pm

Can you really get Covid-19 more than once?

Rorisang Kgosana
A molecular geneticist in protective clothing prepares a test for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease in a hospital lab in the Rhineland Region, Germany, 01 April 2020 (issued 02 April 2020). Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease. Picture: EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

An infection by the current strain of the coronavirus is supposed to guarantee future immunity, according to scientists, but some strange cases in Asia have cast doubt over whether this is truly the case.

Once an infected patient recovers from a virus, the chances of being reinfected by the same strain are slim as their bodies would supposedly have built up enough immunity to prevent it from recurring – but the jury is still out on whether this is the case with the coronavirus. According to the Worldometer, a statistics website with up-to-date figures on the virus, 95 South Africans have so far recovered of the nearly 1,700 infected patients in South Africa. Out of 1,287,112 worldwide infections, 271,882 had recovered. While the world’s doctors, scientists and clinicians are working on a vaccine and...
